Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc stock price went down today, 03 Oct 2023, by -1.2 %. The stock closed at 308.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 305.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc

On the last day, the opening price of Hindustan Zinc was 309.95, and the closing price was 308.8. The stock had a high of 311.15 and a low of 303.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 129,057.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 383, and the 52-week low is 262.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 52,481 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Live :Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹308.8 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, on the last day of Hindustan Zinc BSE, there were 52,481 shares traded and the closing price was 308.8.

