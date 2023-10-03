Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day, the opening price of Hindustan Zinc was ₹309.95, and the closing price was ₹308.8. The stock had a high of ₹311.15 and a low of ₹303.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹129,057.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹383, and the 52-week low is ₹262.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 52,481 shares.
03 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc share price Live :Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹308.8 on last trading day
