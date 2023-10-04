Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc Stocks Plummet on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 306.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 306.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc

On the last day, Hindustan Zinc opened at 309.95 and closed at 308.8. The stock reached a high of 311.15 and a low of 303.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at 129,797.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 383 and 262.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 103,789 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Today :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹306.05, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹306.85

Hindustan Zinc stock is currently priced at 306.05 with a percent change of -0.26. The net change is -0.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Live :Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹308.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Zinc had a BSE volume of 103,789 shares and closed at a price of 308.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.