Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc shares plummet on the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.58 %. The stock closed at 316 per share. The stock is currently trading at 311 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc Stock Price Today

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Zinc had an open price of 316 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 316 and a low of 304.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 131,407.42 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 383 and the 52-week low is 290.55. The BSE volume for the day was 112,297 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Today :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹311, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹316

The current data for Hindustan Zinc stock shows that the stock price is 311, which represents a percent change of -1.58. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.58% compared to the previous value. The net change is -5, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 5 points.

19 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Live :Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹316 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Zinc had a BSE volume of 112,297 shares. The closing price for the stock was 316.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.