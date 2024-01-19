Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc shares plummet on the stock market

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Zinc had an open price of ₹316 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹316 and a low of ₹304.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹131,407.42 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹383 and the 52-week low is ₹290.55. The BSE volume for the day was 112,297 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.