Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc shares plummet on the stock market

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Zinc had an open price of ₹316 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹316 and a low of ₹304.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹131,407.42 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹383 and the 52-week low is ₹290.55. The BSE volume for the day was 112,297 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hindustan Zinc stock shows that the stock price is ₹311, which represents a percent change of -1.58. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.58% compared to the previous value. The net change is -5, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 5 points.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Zinc had a BSE volume of 112,297 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹316.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!