Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc sees positive trading day

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Zinc was ₹321.9, with a close price of ₹320.8. The stock reached a high of ₹324.4 and a low of ₹310. The market capitalization is ₹132,927.75 crore. The 52-week high is ₹383, while the 52-week low is ₹276.2. The BSE volume for the day was 32,200 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Hindustan Zinc stock shows that the stock price is ₹314.4, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a minimal change of 0.15. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.28%
|3 Months
|-1.3%
|6 Months
|-3.45%
|YTD
|-2.63%
|1 Year
|11.66%
The current stock price of Hindustan Zinc is ₹311.55, representing a decrease of 0.86% or a net change of -2.7. This indicates a slight decline in the stock's value.
On the last day, the volume of Hindustan Zinc shares traded on the BSE was 32,200 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹320.8.
