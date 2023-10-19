Hello User
Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 314.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Zinc was 321.9, with a close price of 320.8. The stock reached a high of 324.4 and a low of 310. The market capitalization is 132,927.75 crore. The 52-week high is 383, while the 52-week low is 276.2. The BSE volume for the day was 32,200 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price update :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹314.4, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹314.25

The current data of Hindustan Zinc stock shows that the stock price is 314.4, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a minimal change of 0.15. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

19 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.28%
3 Months-1.3%
6 Months-3.45%
YTD-2.63%
1 Year11.66%
19 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Today :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹311.55, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹314.25

The current stock price of Hindustan Zinc is 311.55, representing a decrease of 0.86% or a net change of -2.7. This indicates a slight decline in the stock's value.

19 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Live :Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹320.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Hindustan Zinc shares traded on the BSE was 32,200 shares. The closing price for the shares was 320.8.

