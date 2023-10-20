Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc's stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Zinc opened at ₹310.15 and closed at ₹314.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹314.9, while the lowest price was ₹310.15. The market capitalization of Hindustan Zinc stands at ₹133,202.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹383, and the 52-week low is ₹276.2. The total BSE volume for the day was 31,122 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.