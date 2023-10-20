Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc's stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Zinc opened at ₹310.15 and closed at ₹314.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹314.9, while the lowest price was ₹310.15. The market capitalization of Hindustan Zinc stands at ₹133,202.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹383, and the 52-week low is ₹276.2. The total BSE volume for the day was 31,122 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Zinc is ₹313.7. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.19% or -0.6 in net change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.04%
|3 Months
|0.17%
|6 Months
|-4.01%
|YTD
|-2.27%
|1 Year
|11.71%
As of the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Zinc is ₹314.9, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 0.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Zinc on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 31,122. The closing price for the stock was ₹314.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!