Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc's stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 314.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 313.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Zinc opened at 310.15 and closed at 314.25. The highest price reached during the day was 314.9, while the lowest price was 310.15. The market capitalization of Hindustan Zinc stands at 133,202.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 383, and the 52-week low is 276.2. The total BSE volume for the day was 31,122 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price update :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹313.7, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹314.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Zinc is 313.7. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.19% or -0.6 in net change.

20 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.04%
3 Months0.17%
6 Months-4.01%
YTD-2.27%
1 Year11.71%
20 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Today :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹314.9, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹314.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Zinc is 314.9, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 0.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Live :Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹314.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Zinc on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 31,122. The closing price for the stock was 314.25.

