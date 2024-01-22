Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc stocks decline in trading today

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today : The open price of Hindustan Zinc on the last day was ₹317.9, the close price was ₹315.25, the high was ₹317.9, and the low was ₹314.5. The market capitalization is ₹133,076.42 crore. The 52-week high is ₹383 and the 52-week low is ₹290.55. The BSE volume for the day was 94,617 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Zinc share price update :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹314.95, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹315.25
The current data for Hindustan Zinc stock shows that the price is ₹314.95 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.3. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.1% and the net change is -0.3, indicating a small decline in value.
Hindustan Zinc share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Zinc
|314.95
|-0.3
|-0.1
|383.0
|290.55
|133223.85
|Hindalco Industries
|560.0
|3.0
|0.54
|620.6
|381.0
|124929.19
|Vedanta
|264.8
|-1.4
|-0.53
|340.75
|207.85
|98399.55
|NMDC
|213.0
|2.15
|1.02
|227.35
|103.75
|62421.9
|Hindustan Copper
|269.8
|5.15
|1.95
|289.45
|94.0
|26090.31
Hindustan Zinc share price Today :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹314.95, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹315.25
The current data for Hindustan Zinc stock shows that the price is ₹314.95. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1. The net change in the stock price is -0.3, indicating a small decrease in value.
Hindustan Zinc share price live: Today's Price range
Hindustan Zinc stock reached a low price of ₹314.5 and a high price of ₹317.9 today.
Hindustan Zinc Live Updates
HINDUSTAN ZINC
HINDUSTAN ZINC
Hindustan Zinc share price update :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹314.95, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹315.25
The current data for Hindustan Zinc stock is as follows: Price: ₹314.95, Percent Change: -0.1, Net Change: -0.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.3 points, representing a 0.1% decline.
Hindustan Zinc share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.4%
|3 Months
|-6.83%
|6 Months
|-0.94%
|YTD
|-0.91%
|1 Year
|-16.53%
Hindustan Zinc share price Today :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹314.95, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹315.25
The current data for Hindustan Zinc stock shows that the price is ₹314.95. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -0.3, which means the stock has decreased by 0.3 points.
Hindustan Zinc share price Live :Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹315.25 on last trading day
On the last day, the BSE volume for Hindustan Zinc was 94,617 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹315.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!