Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc stocks decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 315.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc Stock Price Today

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today : The open price of Hindustan Zinc on the last day was 317.9, the close price was 315.25, the high was 317.9, and the low was 314.5. The market capitalization is 133,076.42 crore. The 52-week high is 383 and the 52-week low is 290.55. The BSE volume for the day was 94,617 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:03 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price update :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹314.95, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹315.25

The current data for Hindustan Zinc stock shows that the price is 314.95 with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.3. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.1% and the net change is -0.3, indicating a small decline in value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc314.95-0.3-0.1383.0290.55133223.85
Hindalco Industries560.03.00.54620.6381.0124929.19
Vedanta264.8-1.4-0.53340.75207.8598399.55
NMDC213.02.151.02227.35103.7562421.9
Hindustan Copper269.85.151.95289.4594.026090.31
22 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Today :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹314.95, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹315.25

The current data for Hindustan Zinc stock shows that the price is 314.95. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1. The net change in the stock price is -0.3, indicating a small decrease in value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:22 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Zinc stock reached a low price of 314.5 and a high price of 317.9 today.

22 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:49 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price update :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹314.95, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹315.25

The current data for Hindustan Zinc stock is as follows: Price: 314.95, Percent Change: -0.1, Net Change: -0.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.3 points, representing a 0.1% decline.

22 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.4%
3 Months-6.83%
6 Months-0.94%
YTD-0.91%
1 Year-16.53%
22 Jan 2024, 09:19 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Today :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹314.95, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹315.25

The current data for Hindustan Zinc stock shows that the price is 314.95. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -0.3, which means the stock has decreased by 0.3 points.

22 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Live :Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹315.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Hindustan Zinc was 94,617 shares. The closing price for the stock was 315.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.