Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 315.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc Stock Price Today

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Zinc opened at 317.9 and closed at 315.25. The highest price reached during the day was 317.9, while the lowest price was 314.5. The market capitalization of Hindustan Zinc is 133,076.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 383, and the 52-week low is 290.55. The trading volume on the BSE was 94,617 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Live :Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹315.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Zinc had a BSE volume of 94,617 shares, with a closing price of 315.25.

