Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc shares plummet as trading turns bearish

On the last day, Hindustan Zinc's stock opened at ₹315.7 and closed at ₹314.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹316.2, while the lowest price was ₹300.2. The market capitalization of Hindustan Zinc is ₹130,051.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹383, and the 52-week low is ₹276.2. The stock had a trading volume of 93,989 shares on the BSE.
Hindustan Zinc share price live: Today's Price range
The Hindustan Zinc stock's low price for the day is ₹301.75 and the high price is ₹307.45.
The current data for Hindustan Zinc stock shows that the price is ₹303.55 with a percent change of -1.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.27% from its previous value. The net change is -3.9, indicating a decrease of 3.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
The current data for Hindustan Zinc stock shows that the price is ₹302.55. There has been a percent change of -1.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.9, indicating a decrease of 4.9 in the stock price.
Hindustan Zinc share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Zinc
|302.6
|-4.85
|-1.58
|383.0
|276.2
|127999.8
|Hindalco Industries
|467.15
|-4.85
|-1.03
|508.8
|379.9
|104215.49
|Vedanta
|218.7
|-4.0
|-1.8
|340.75
|207.85
|81268.81
|NMDC
|154.0
|-4.05
|-2.56
|167.55
|91.84
|45131.33
|National Aluminium Company
|93.25
|-1.36
|-1.44
|106.3
|68.05
|17126.59
Hindustan Zinc share price live: Today's Price range
The Hindustan Zinc stock reached a low price of ₹302.5 and a high price of ₹307.45 on the current day.
Hindustan Zinc Live Updates
HINDUSTAN ZINC
HINDUSTAN ZINC
Hindustan Zinc share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.14%
|3 Months
|-1.09%
|6 Months
|-4.93%
|YTD
|-4.07%
|1 Year
|10.87%
The current data for Hindustan Zinc stock shows that the price is ₹306.65 with a percent change of -0.26. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.26% from its previous value. The net change is -0.8, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.8 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
The current price of Hindustan Zinc stock is ₹304.85, which represents a percent change of -0.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.6, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹2.6. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in its value.
The BSE volume for Hindustan Zinc on the last day was 93,989 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹314.3.
