Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc shares plummet as trading turns bearish

On the last day, Hindustan Zinc's stock opened at ₹315.7 and closed at ₹314.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹316.2, while the lowest price was ₹300.2. The market capitalization of Hindustan Zinc is ₹130,051.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹383, and the 52-week low is ₹276.2. The stock had a trading volume of 93,989 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hindustan Zinc share price NSE Live :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹303.55, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹307.45 The current data for Hindustan Zinc stock shows that the price is ₹303.55 with a percent change of -1.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.27% from its previous value. The net change is -3.9, indicating a decrease of 3.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Hindustan Zinc share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 302.6 -4.85 -1.58 383.0 276.2 127999.8 Hindalco Industries 467.15 -4.85 -1.03 508.8 379.9 104215.49 Vedanta 218.7 -4.0 -1.8 340.75 207.85 81268.81 NMDC 154.0 -4.05 -2.56 167.55 91.84 45131.33 National Aluminium Company 93.25 -1.36 -1.44 106.3 68.05 17126.59

Hindustan Zinc share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.14% 3 Months -1.09% 6 Months -4.93% YTD -4.07% 1 Year 10.87%

Hindustan Zinc share price Live :Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹314.3 on last trading day The BSE volume for Hindustan Zinc on the last day was 93,989 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹314.3.