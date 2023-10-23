Hello User
Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc shares plummet as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 307.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 303.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc

On the last day, Hindustan Zinc's stock opened at 315.7 and closed at 314.3. The highest price reached during the day was 316.2, while the lowest price was 300.2. The market capitalization of Hindustan Zinc is 130,051.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 383, and the 52-week low is 276.2. The stock had a trading volume of 93,989 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Zinc stock's low price for the day is 301.75 and the high price is 307.45.

23 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price NSE Live :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹303.55, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹307.45

The current data for Hindustan Zinc stock shows that the price is 303.55 with a percent change of -1.27. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.27% from its previous value. The net change is -3.9, indicating a decrease of 3.9 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 10:46 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Today :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹302.55, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹307.45

The current data for Hindustan Zinc stock shows that the price is 302.55. There has been a percent change of -1.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.9, indicating a decrease of 4.9 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc302.6-4.85-1.58383.0276.2127999.8
Hindalco Industries467.15-4.85-1.03508.8379.9104215.49
Vedanta218.7-4.0-1.8340.75207.8581268.81
NMDC154.0-4.05-2.56167.5591.8445131.33
National Aluminium Company93.25-1.36-1.44106.368.0517126.59
23 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Zinc stock reached a low price of 302.5 and a high price of 307.45 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.14%
3 Months-1.09%
6 Months-4.93%
YTD-4.07%
1 Year10.87%
23 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price NSE Live :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹306.65, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹307.45

The current data for Hindustan Zinc stock shows that the price is 306.65 with a percent change of -0.26. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.26% from its previous value. The net change is -0.8, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.8 rupees. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Today :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹304.85, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹307.45

The current price of Hindustan Zinc stock is 304.85, which represents a percent change of -0.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.6, meaning the stock has decreased by 2.6. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in its value.

23 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Live :Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹314.3 on last trading day

The BSE volume for Hindustan Zinc on the last day was 93,989 shares. The closing price for the stock was 314.3.

