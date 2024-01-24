Hello User
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 314.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 310.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc Stock Price Today

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Zinc opened at 316.05 and closed at 314.95. The stock reached a high of 316.9 and a low of 307.55. The market capitalization of Hindustan Zinc is 131,217.28 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 383 and a low of 290.55. The BSE volume for the day was 52,322 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Live :Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹314.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Zinc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 52,322. The closing price for the shares was 314.95.

