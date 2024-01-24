Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Zinc opened at ₹316.05 and closed at ₹314.95. The stock reached a high of ₹316.9 and a low of ₹307.55. The market capitalization of Hindustan Zinc is ₹131,217.28 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹383 and a low of ₹290.55. The BSE volume for the day was 52,322 shares.
24 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST
