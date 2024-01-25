Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc: Trading in the Green

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 310.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 311 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc Stock Price Today

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Zinc's open price was 309.25 and the close price was 310.55. The stock reached a high of 312 and a low of 308.15. The market capitalization of Hindustan Zinc is 131,407.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 383 and the 52-week low is 290.55. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 33,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Today :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹311, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹310.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Zinc is 311, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase of 0.14% and a net gain of 0.45 rupees.

25 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Live :Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹310.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Zinc had a trading volume of 33,399 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 310.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.