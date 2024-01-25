Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc: Trading in the Green

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Zinc's open price was ₹309.25 and the close price was ₹310.55. The stock reached a high of ₹312 and a low of ₹308.15. The market capitalization of Hindustan Zinc is ₹131,407.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹383 and the 52-week low is ₹290.55. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 33,399 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.