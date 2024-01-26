Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today : Hindustan Zinc opened at ₹311.95 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹314.2 and a low of ₹311 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindustan Zinc is ₹132,569.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹383 and the 52-week low is ₹290.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,959 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.