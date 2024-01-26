Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

Hello User
Hindustan Zinc stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 311 per share. The stock is currently trading at 313.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc Stock Price Today

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today : Hindustan Zinc opened at 311.95 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 314.2 and a low of 311 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindustan Zinc is 132,569.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 383 and the 52-week low is 290.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,959 shares.

26 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Live :Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹311 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Hindustan Zinc was 23959 shares. The closing price for the stock was 311.

