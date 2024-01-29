Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 311 per share. The stock is currently trading at 313.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc Stock Price Today

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today : Hindustan Zinc's stock opened at 311.95 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 314.2, while the low was 311. The market capitalization of the company is 132,569.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 360.2, and the 52-week low is 290.55. The stock had a trading volume of 23,959 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Today :Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹311 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Hindustan Zinc on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 23,959. The closing price for the shares was 311.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!