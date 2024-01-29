Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today : Hindustan Zinc's stock opened at ₹311.95 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹314.2, while the low was ₹311. The market capitalization of the company is ₹132,569.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹360.2, and the 52-week low is ₹290.55. The stock had a trading volume of 23,959 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST
