Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Zinc's stock opened at ₹314.85 and closed at ₹313.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹314.85, while the lowest price recorded was ₹311.95. The market capitalization of the company is ₹132,590.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹360.2, and the 52-week low is ₹290.55. A total of 69,426 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hindustan Zinc stock shows that the price is ₹317.55, with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 3.75. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.2% and has gained 3.75 points. Overall, this indicates a positive trend for Hindustan Zinc stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.36%
|3 Months
|-4.45%
|6 Months
|-2.47%
|YTD
|-1.27%
|1 Year
|-9.34%
The current stock price of Hindustan Zinc is ₹313.8. It has experienced a percent change of 0.13, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.4, further supporting the small rise in stock price.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Zinc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 69,426. The closing price for the stock was ₹313.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!