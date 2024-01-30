Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 313.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 317.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc Stock Price Today

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Zinc's stock opened at 314.85 and closed at 313.4. The highest price reached during the day was 314.85, while the lowest price recorded was 311.95. The market capitalization of the company is 132,590.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 360.2, and the 52-week low is 290.55. A total of 69,426 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price update :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹317.55, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹313.8

The current data for Hindustan Zinc stock shows that the price is 317.55, with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 3.75. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.2% and has gained 3.75 points. Overall, this indicates a positive trend for Hindustan Zinc stock.

30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.36%
3 Months-4.45%
6 Months-2.47%
YTD-1.27%
1 Year-9.34%
30 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Today :Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹313.8, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹313.4

The current stock price of Hindustan Zinc is 313.8. It has experienced a percent change of 0.13, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.4, further supporting the small rise in stock price.

30 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Live :Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹313.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Zinc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 69,426. The closing price for the stock was 313.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!