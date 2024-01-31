Hello User
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 313.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 318.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc Stock Price Today

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today : Hindustan Zinc's stock opened and closed at 313.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 319.5 and a low of 313.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 134,428.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 349.45 and 290.55 respectively. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 42,925 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Hindustan Zinc share price Live :Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹313.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Zinc on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 42,925. The closing price of the stock was 313.8.

