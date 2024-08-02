Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc stocks drop as trading turns negative

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc's stock opened at ₹640.8 and closed at ₹647.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹643.95 and the low was ₹632.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹271079.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹285. BSE trading volume for the day was 10,940 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindustan Zinc has broken the first support of ₹640.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹632.4. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹632.4 then there can be further negative price movement.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hindustan Zinc until 11 AM is 33.52% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹640.9, down by 1.03%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 645.0 and 636.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 636.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 645.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|643.57
|Support 1
|639.12
|Resistance 2
|645.98
|Support 2
|637.08
|Resistance 3
|648.02
|Support 3
|634.67
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹643.95 & ₹632.05 yesterday to end at ₹640.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend