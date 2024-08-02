Hello User
Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc stocks drop as trading turns negative

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:12 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2024, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 647.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 639.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc's stock opened at 640.8 and closed at 647.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 643.95 and the low was 632.05. The market capitalization stood at 271079.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807 and the 52-week low is 285. BSE trading volume for the day was 10,940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2024, 12:12 PM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹639.25, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹647.55

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindustan Zinc has broken the first support of 640.5 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 632.4. If the stock price breaks the second support of 632.4 then there can be further negative price movement.

02 Aug 2024, 11:50 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -33.52% lower than yesterday

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hindustan Zinc until 11 AM is 33.52% lower than yesterday, with the price at 640.9, down by 1.03%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.

02 Aug 2024, 11:35 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 645.0 and 636.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 636.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 645.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1643.57Support 1639.12
Resistance 2645.98Support 2637.08
Resistance 3648.02Support 3634.67
02 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹647.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 643.95 & 632.05 yesterday to end at 640.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

