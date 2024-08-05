Hello User
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc stock price went up today, 05 Aug 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 647.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 651.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:16 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.0%
3 Months26.49%
6 Months104.84%
YTD104.94%
1 Year104.9%
05 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Zinc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1666.58Support 1635.98
Resistance 2680.17Support 2618.97
Resistance 3697.18Support 3605.38
05 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold3333
Sell3333
Strong Sell4444
05 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc volume yesterday was 1213 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 710 k

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1155 k & BSE volume was 57 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹647.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 664.35 & 632.05 yesterday to end at 651.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

