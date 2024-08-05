Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Aug 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.0%
|3 Months
|26.49%
|6 Months
|104.84%
|YTD
|104.94%
|1 Year
|104.9%
05 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Zinc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|666.58
|Support 1
|635.98
|Resistance 2
|680.17
|Support 2
|618.97
|Resistance 3
|697.18
|Support 3
|605.38
05 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
05 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc volume yesterday was 1213 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 710 k
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1155 k & BSE volume was 57 k.
05 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹647.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹664.35 & ₹632.05 yesterday to end at ₹651.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend