Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Zinc opened at ₹637.95, with a low of ₹609.05 and a high of ₹637.95. The closing price was ₹651.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹261,265.95 crore. The 52-week high was ₹807 and the 52-week low was ₹285. The BSE volume for the day was 182,163 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 812 k & BSE volume was 182 k.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹637.95 & ₹609.05 yesterday to end at ₹617.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.