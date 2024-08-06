Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -5.25 %. The stock closed at 651.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 617.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Zinc opened at 637.95, with a low of 609.05 and a high of 637.95. The closing price was 651.85. The market capitalization stood at 261,265.95 crore. The 52-week high was 807 and the 52-week low was 285. The BSE volume for the day was 182,163 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc volume yesterday was 994 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 701 k

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.76% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 812 k & BSE volume was 182 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹651.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 637.95 & 609.05 yesterday to end at 617.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.