Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 617.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 609 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc's stock price experienced a slightly positive movement on the last day, opening at 612.2 and closing at 617.65. The high for the day was 629.5, while the low was 605.3. The market capitalization stood at 257607.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 807 and 285 respectively. BSE volume for the day was 78488 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Zinc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1624.93Support 1602.48
Resistance 2638.67Support 2593.77
Resistance 3647.38Support 3580.03
07 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold1333
Sell4333
Strong Sell5444
07 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc volume yesterday was 568 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 653 k

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 490 k & BSE volume was 78 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹617.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 629.5 & 605.3 yesterday to end at 609. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

