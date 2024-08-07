Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc's stock price experienced a slightly positive movement on the last day, opening at ₹612.2 and closing at ₹617.65. The high for the day was ₹629.5, while the low was ₹605.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹257607.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹807 and ₹285 respectively. BSE volume for the day was 78488 shares.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Zinc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|624.93
|Support 1
|602.48
|Resistance 2
|638.67
|Support 2
|593.77
|Resistance 3
|647.38
|Support 3
|580.03
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|4
|4
|4
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 490 k & BSE volume was 78 k.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹629.5 & ₹605.3 yesterday to end at ₹609. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.