Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Hindustan Zinc's stock opened at ₹611.05 and closed at ₹609. The high was ₹632.1 and the low was ₹591.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹251,706.15 crore. The 52-week high was ₹807 and the 52-week low was ₹285. The BSE volume for the day was 155,384 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Zinc has increased by 0.33% and is currently trading at ₹597.00. Over the past year, Hindustan Zinc shares have surged by 86.37% to ₹597.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.96%
|3 Months
|16.64%
|6 Months
|88.46%
|YTD
|87.19%
|1 Year
|86.37%
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Zinc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|620.73
|Support 1
|580.13
|Resistance 2
|646.67
|Support 2
|565.47
|Resistance 3
|661.33
|Support 3
|539.53
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|4
|4
|4
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 123.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1411 k & BSE volume was 155 k.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹632.1 & ₹591.3 yesterday to end at ₹595.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.