Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2024, by -2.29 %. The stock closed at 609 per share. The stock is currently trading at 595.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Hindustan Zinc's stock opened at 611.05 and closed at 609. The high was 632.1 and the low was 591.3. The market capitalization stood at 251,706.15 crore. The 52-week high was 807 and the 52-week low was 285. The BSE volume for the day was 155,384 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindustan Zinc has increased by 0.33% and is currently trading at 597.00. Over the past year, Hindustan Zinc shares have surged by 86.37% to 597.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.96%
3 Months16.64%
6 Months88.46%
YTD87.19%
1 Year86.37%
08 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Zinc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1620.73Support 1580.13
Resistance 2646.67Support 2565.47
Resistance 3661.33Support 3539.53
08 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold1333
Sell4333
Strong Sell5444
08 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc volume yesterday was 1567 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 701 k

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 123.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1411 k & BSE volume was 155 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹609 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 632.1 & 591.3 yesterday to end at 595.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.