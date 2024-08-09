Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Hindustan Zinc opened at ₹602 and closed at ₹595.05 with a high of ₹604 and a low of ₹588.05. The market capitalization was ₹252869.4 crore with a 52-week high of ₹807 and a 52-week low of ₹285. The BSE volume for the day was 39507 shares traded.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 752 k & BSE volume was 39 k.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹604 & ₹588.05 yesterday to end at ₹597.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.