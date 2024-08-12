Hello User
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc stock price went down today, 12 Aug 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 598.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 595 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Zinc opened at 610 and closed at 598.45. The stock reached a high of 612 and a low of 592.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 251,685 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 807 and a low of 285. The BSE volume for the day was 26,928 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold1333
Sell4333
Strong Sell5444
12 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc volume yesterday was 482 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 704 k

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 455 k & BSE volume was 26 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹598.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 612 & 592.25 yesterday to end at 595. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

