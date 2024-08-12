Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Zinc opened at ₹610 and closed at ₹598.45. The stock reached a high of ₹612 and a low of ₹592.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹251,685 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹807 and a low of ₹285. The BSE volume for the day was 26,928 shares.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|4
|4
|4
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 455 k & BSE volume was 26 k.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹612 & ₹592.25 yesterday to end at ₹595. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.