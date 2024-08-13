Hello User
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 3.43 %. The stock closed at 594.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 614.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Zinc opened at 594.15 and closed slightly lower at 594.05. The stock reached a high of 627.7 and a low of 594.15. The company's market capitalization stood at 259,912.35 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between 807 and 285. A total of 121,214 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc's share price has decreased by 0.98% and is currently trading at 608.45. Over the past year, Hindustan Zinc's share price has increased by 94.03% to 608.45. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.48%
3 Months-3.09%
6 Months99.22%
YTD93.11%
1 Year94.03%
13 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Zinc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1628.9Support 1600.0
Resistance 2642.85Support 2585.05
Resistance 3657.8Support 3571.1
13 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold1133
Sell4433
Strong Sell5544
13 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc volume yesterday was 1051 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 725 k

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 930 k & BSE volume was 121 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹594.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 627.7 & 594.15 yesterday to end at 614.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

