Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Zinc opened at ₹594.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹594.05. The stock reached a high of ₹627.7 and a low of ₹594.15. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹259,912.35 crore. The 52-week range for the stock is between ₹807 and ₹285. A total of 121,214 shares were traded on the BSE.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc's share price has decreased by 0.98% and is currently trading at ₹608.45. Over the past year, Hindustan Zinc's share price has increased by 94.03% to ₹608.45. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.48%
|3 Months
|-3.09%
|6 Months
|99.22%
|YTD
|93.11%
|1 Year
|94.03%
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Zinc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|628.9
|Support 1
|600.0
|Resistance 2
|642.85
|Support 2
|585.05
|Resistance 3
|657.8
|Support 3
|571.1
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|4
|4
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 930 k & BSE volume was 121 k.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹627.7 & ₹594.15 yesterday to end at ₹614.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.