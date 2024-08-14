Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Zinc opened at ₹615.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹614.45. The stock reached a high of ₹619.95 and dipped to a low of ₹576. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹248,026.05 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was ₹807, and the low was ₹285. The BSE volume for the day was 159,725 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1345 k & BSE volume was 159 k.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹619.95 & ₹576 yesterday to end at ₹586.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.