Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -4.57 %. The stock closed at 614.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 586.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Zinc opened at 615.45 and closed slightly lower at 614.45. The stock reached a high of 619.95 and dipped to a low of 576. The company's market capitalization stood at 248,026.05 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was 807, and the low was 285. The BSE volume for the day was 159,725 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc volume yesterday was 1505 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 777 k

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1345 k & BSE volume was 159 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹614.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 619.95 & 576 yesterday to end at 586.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.