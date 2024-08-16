Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc Shares Dip Amid Market Downturn

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Zinc opened at ₹569.95 and closed at ₹580.55. The stock reached a high of ₹615.5 and a low of ₹544.15, with a trading volume of 311,723 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹242,357.85 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was ₹807 and its low was ₹285.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹535.2, down -6.59% from yesterday's ₹572.95
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Zinc has broken the first support of ₹537.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹503.98. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹503.98 then there can be further negative price movement.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Zinc's share price has dropped by 7.03%, currently trading at ₹532.70. Over the past year, however, Hindustan Zinc shares have gained 80.62%, reaching ₹532.70. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.04%, reaching 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.96%
|3 Months
|-5.94%
|6 Months
|84.29%
|YTD
|79.77%
|1 Year
|80.62%
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Zinc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|611.82
|Support 1
|537.87
|Resistance 2
|651.88
|Support 2
|503.98
|Resistance 3
|685.77
|Support 3
|463.92
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|5
|4
|4
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 925 k
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 263.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 311 k.
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹580.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹615.5 & ₹544.15 yesterday to end at ₹572.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.