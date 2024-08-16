Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hindustan Zinc share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc Shares Dip Amid Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Zinc stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -6.59 %. The stock closed at 572.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 535.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Zinc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Hindustan Zinc opened at 569.95 and closed at 580.55. The stock reached a high of 615.5 and a low of 544.15, with a trading volume of 311,723 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at 242,357.85 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was 807 and its low was 285.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Zinc trading at ₹535.2, down -6.59% from yesterday's ₹572.95

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindustan Zinc has broken the first support of 537.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 503.98. If the stock price breaks the second support of 503.98 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Live Updates: Hindustan Zinc's share price has dropped by 7.03%, currently trading at 532.70. Over the past year, however, Hindustan Zinc shares have gained 80.62%, reaching 532.70. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.04%, reaching 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.96%
3 Months-5.94%
6 Months84.29%
YTD79.77%
1 Year80.62%
16 Aug 2024, 09:04 AM IST Hindustan Zinc to pay special dividend of ₹8,000 crore to shareholders this fiscal: Report

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/hindustan-zinc-to-pay-special-dividend-of-8-000-crore-to-shareholders-this-fiscal-report-11723728196253.html

16 Aug 2024, 09:04 AM IST Top events today: ISRO SSIV-D3 launch, Mamata to lead Kolkata protest, Vedanta Hindustan Zinc stake sale, and more

Key events on August 16: Amrit Udyan opens, Sisodia’s padayatra, Foxconn’s Karnataka meeting, ISRO's satellite launch, and more

https://www.livemint.com/news/top-events-on-august-16-isro-ssiv-d3-launch-mamata-banerjee-kolkata-protest-vedanta-hindustan-zinc-stake-sale-11723769860890.html

16 Aug 2024, 09:04 AM IST Stocks to watch: Hindustan Zinc, SpiceJet, Ola Electric, Borosil, MTNL, Glenmark Pharma

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, 16 August:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-hindustan-zinc-spicejet-ola-electric-borosil-mtnl-glenmark-pharma-11723774561132.html

16 Aug 2024, 08:50 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindustan Zinc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1611.82Support 1537.87
Resistance 2651.88Support 2503.98
Resistance 3685.77Support 3463.92
16 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy1111
Buy0000
Hold1133
Sell4433
Strong Sell5544
16 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 925 k

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 263.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 311 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: Hindustan Zinc closed at ₹580.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 615.5 & 544.15 yesterday to end at 572.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.