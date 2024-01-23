Hitachi Energy India share price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India stocks plummet in trading

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Hitachi Energy India was ₹6173.35, and the close price was ₹6131.05. The high for the day was ₹6182.3, and the low was ₹6039.6. The market capitalization of Hitachi Energy India is ₹25640.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6280, while the 52-week low is ₹2906. The BSE volume for the day was 435 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Hitachi Energy India is ₹6050. There has been a percent change of -1.32, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -81.05, suggesting a decrease of ₹81.05 in the stock price.
On the last day, the volume of Hitachi Energy India shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 435 shares. The closing price of these shares was ₹6131.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!