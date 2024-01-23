Hello User
Hitachi Energy India share price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India stocks plummet in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hitachi Energy India stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 6131.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6050 per share. Investors should monitor Hitachi Energy India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hitachi Energy India Stock Price Today

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Hitachi Energy India was 6173.35, and the close price was 6131.05. The high for the day was 6182.3, and the low was 6039.6. The market capitalization of Hitachi Energy India is 25640.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6280, while the 52-week low is 2906. The BSE volume for the day was 435 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hitachi Energy India share price Live :Hitachi Energy India closed at ₹6131.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Hitachi Energy India shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 435 shares. The closing price of these shares was 6131.05.

