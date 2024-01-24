Hello User
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Hitachi Energy India stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -3.77 %. The stock closed at 6058.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5830 per share. Investors should monitor Hitachi Energy India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hitachi Energy India Stock Price Today

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today : On the last day, Hitachi Energy India's stock opened at 6075.5 and closed at 6058.5. The highest price reached during the day was 6075.5, while the lowest was 5785. The company's market capitalization is 24708.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6280, and the 52-week low is 2906. On the BSE, a total of 2216 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hitachi Energy India share price Live :Hitachi Energy India closed at ₹6058.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hitachi Energy India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 2216 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 6058.5.

