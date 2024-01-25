Hello User
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live blog for 25 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Hitachi Energy India stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -2.69 %. The stock closed at 5803.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5647.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hitachi Energy India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hitachi Energy India Stock Price Today

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hitachi Energy India opened at 5799.85 and closed at 5803.85. The stock had a high of 5799.85 and a low of 5459. The market capitalization of the company is 23934.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6280 and the 52-week low is 2906. The BSE volume for the stock was 2233 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Hitachi Energy India share price Live :Hitachi Energy India closed at ₹5803.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hitachi Energy India on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 2,233. The closing price for the stock was 5,803.85.

