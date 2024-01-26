Hitachi Energy India share price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India Sees Positive Trading Day

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Hitachi Energy India was ₹5919, and the close price was ₹5664.1. The stock reached a high of ₹6047.45 and a low of ₹5695.7. The market cap for Hitachi Energy India is ₹25005.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6280, while the 52-week low is ₹2906. The BSE volume for the stock was 1548 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.