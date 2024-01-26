Hello User
Hitachi Energy India share price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hitachi Energy India stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 4.16 %. The stock closed at 5664.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5900 per share. Investors should monitor Hitachi Energy India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hitachi Energy India Stock Price Today

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for Hitachi Energy India was 5919, and the close price was 5664.1. The stock reached a high of 6047.45 and a low of 5695.7. The market cap for Hitachi Energy India is 25005.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6280, while the 52-week low is 2906. The BSE volume for the stock was 1548 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Hitachi Energy India share price Today :Hitachi Energy India trading at ₹5900, up 4.16% from yesterday's ₹5664.1

The current data for Hitachi Energy India stock shows that its price is 5900 with a percent change of 4.16. This means that the stock has increased by 4.16% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 235.9, indicating a significant increase in value. This suggests that Hitachi Energy India stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

26 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST Hitachi Energy India share price Live :Hitachi Energy India closed at ₹5664.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hitachi Energy India had a trading volume of 1548 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 5664.1.

