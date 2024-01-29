Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hitachi Energy India opened at ₹5919 and closed at ₹5664.1. The stock reached a high of ₹6047.45 and a low of ₹5695.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25005.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹6280 and ₹2906, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1548 shares.
29 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST
Hitachi Energy India share price NSE Live :Hitachi Energy India closed at ₹5664.1 on last trading day
