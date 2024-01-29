Hello User
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hitachi Energy India stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 4.16 %. The stock closed at 5664.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5900 per share. Investors should monitor Hitachi Energy India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hitachi Energy India Stock Price Today

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hitachi Energy India opened at 5919 and closed at 5664.1. The stock reached a high of 6047.45 and a low of 5695.7. The market capitalization of the company is 25005.19 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 6280 and 2906, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1548 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Hitachi Energy India share price NSE Live :Hitachi Energy India closed at ₹5664.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hitachi Energy India on the BSE, a total of 1548 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 5664.1.

