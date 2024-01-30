Hello User
Hitachi Energy India share price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hitachi Energy India stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -2.25 %. The stock closed at 5897.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5765 per share. Investors should monitor Hitachi Energy India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hitachi Energy India Stock Price Today

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Hitachi Energy India was 6015.35, while the close price was 5897.4. The stock's high for the day was 6015.35, and the low was 5763.15. The market capitalization of Hitachi Energy India is 24,433.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6280, while the 52-week low is 2906. The stock had a BSE volume of 1896 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Hitachi Energy India Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Hitachi Energy India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.71%
3 Months23.52%
6 Months46.64%
YTD9.82%
1 Year91.52%
The current data for Hitachi Energy India stock shows that its price is 5765, with a percent change of -2.25 and a net change of -132.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.25% or 132.4.

30 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Hitachi Energy India share price Live :Hitachi Energy India closed at ₹5897.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hitachi Energy India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 1,896 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 5,897.4.

