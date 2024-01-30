Hitachi Energy India share price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Hitachi Energy India was ₹6015.35, while the close price was ₹5897.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹6015.35, and the low was ₹5763.15. The market capitalization of Hitachi Energy India is ₹24,433.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6280, while the 52-week low is ₹2906. The stock had a BSE volume of 1896 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.71%
|3 Months
|23.52%
|6 Months
|46.64%
|YTD
|9.82%
|1 Year
|91.52%
The current data for Hitachi Energy India stock shows that its price is ₹5765, with a percent change of -2.25 and a net change of -132.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 2.25% or ₹132.4.
On the last day of trading for Hitachi Energy India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 1,896 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹5,897.4.
