Hitachi Energy India share price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Hitachi Energy India was ₹6015.35, while the close price was ₹5897.4. The stock's high for the day was ₹6015.35, and the low was ₹5763.15. The market capitalization of Hitachi Energy India is ₹24,433.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6280, while the 52-week low is ₹2906. The stock had a BSE volume of 1896 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.