Active Stocks
Tue May 21 2024 09:29:30
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 169.65 1.04%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 950.70 -0.24%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 318.75 0.60%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.20 0.76%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.10 -0.08%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hitachi Energy India share price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India Stocks Dip in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hitachi Energy India share price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India Stocks Dip in Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -1.71 %. The stock closed at 11385.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11190.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hitachi Energy India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India's stock opened at 11488 and closed at 11073.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 11599.95, while the low was 11200.1. The market capitalization stood at 47468.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 12367.9 and 3739.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1730 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:31:52 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Hitachi Energy India trading at ₹11190.5, down -1.71% from yesterday's ₹11385.2

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Hitachi Energy India share price is at 11190.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 11178.98 and 11598.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 11178.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 11598.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 May 2024, 09:24:56 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hitachi Energy India has dropped by -1.23% and is currently trading at 11244.75. Over the past year, the shares of Hitachi Energy India have seen a significant increase of 182.21% to 11244.75. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week20.52%
3 Months86.19%
6 Months147.62%
YTD116.14%
1 Year182.21%
21 May 2024, 08:48:50 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hitachi Energy India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111598.93Support 111178.98
Resistance 211819.42Support 210979.52
Resistance 312018.88Support 310759.03
21 May 2024, 08:30:03 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 5941.0, 46.96% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 8250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3332
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell3333
21 May 2024, 08:20:23 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India volume yesterday was 20 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 238 k

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 91.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 k & BSE volume was .

21 May 2024, 08:05:47 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India closed at ₹11073.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11599.95 & 11200.1 yesterday to end at 11073.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue