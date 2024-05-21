Hitachi Energy India share price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India's stock opened at ₹11488 and closed at ₹11073.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹11599.95, while the low was ₹11200.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹47468.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹12367.9 and ₹3739.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1730 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Hitachi Energy India share price is at ₹11190.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹11178.98 and ₹11598.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹11178.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 11598.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hitachi Energy India has dropped by -1.23% and is currently trading at ₹11244.75. Over the past year, the shares of Hitachi Energy India have seen a significant increase of 182.21% to ₹11244.75. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|20.52%
|3 Months
|86.19%
|6 Months
|147.62%
|YTD
|116.14%
|1 Year
|182.21%
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hitachi Energy India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11598.93
|Support 1
|11178.98
|Resistance 2
|11819.42
|Support 2
|10979.52
|Resistance 3
|12018.88
|Support 3
|10759.03
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹5941.0, 46.96% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹8250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 91.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 k & BSE volume was .
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11599.95 & ₹11200.1 yesterday to end at ₹11073.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
