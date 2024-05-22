Hitachi Energy India share price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India Stock Plummets on the Market

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India's stock opened at ₹10800.05 and closed at ₹11385.2 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹11450 and a low of ₹10690.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹46170.6 crore. The 52-week high was ₹12367.9 and the 52-week low was ₹3739.1. The BSE volume for the day was 6840 shares.
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India share price live: Today's Price range
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India stock's low price for the day was ₹10250.95 and the high price reached was ₹11722.65.
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 263.24% higher than yesterday
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Hitachi Energy India until 12 AM has increased by 263.24% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹10,356, representing a decrease of -4.5%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Hitachi Energy India reached a peak of 10720.9 and a trough of 10450.05 in the previous trading session. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 10466.23, suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 10250.42 and 9957.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10663.92
|Support 1
|10393.07
|Resistance 2
|10827.83
|Support 2
|10286.13
|Resistance 3
|10934.77
|Support 3
|10122.22
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Hitachi Energy India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hitachi Energy India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|10849.42
|10 Days
|9923.06
|20 Days
|9335.01
|50 Days
|7796.26
|100 Days
|6768.78
|300 Days
|5605.13
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Hitachi Energy India trading at ₹10581, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹10843.9
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Hitachi Energy India share price is at ₹10581 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹10545.45 and ₹11261.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹10545.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 11261.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 263.07% higher than yesterday
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hitachi Energy India by 11 AM is 263.07% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹10,678.25, showing a decrease of -1.53%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with heightened volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India reached a high of 11052.5 and a low of 10543.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 10797.72 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for potential support levels at 10570.08 and 10231.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|10975.18
|Support 1
|10466.23
|Resistance 2
|11268.32
|Support 2
|10250.42
|Resistance 3
|11484.13
|Support 3
|9957.28
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India trading at ₹10635.4, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹10843.9
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India share price is at ₹10635.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹10545.45 and ₹11261.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹10545.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 11261.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hitachi Energy India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 123.7% YOY
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Today, Hitachi Energy India's stock price dropped by 2.54% to reach ₹10569, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Polycab India and Exide Industries are declining, whereas CG Power & Industrial Solutions and KEI Industries are showing upward trends. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.09% and 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|653.45
|10.9
|1.7
|669.05
|339.2
|99804.69
|Polycab India
|6641.05
|-52.45
|-0.78
|6843.8
|3364.8
|99772.48
|Hitachi Energy India
|10569.0
|-274.9
|-2.54
|12367.9
|3741.0
|44793.2
|Exide Industries
|470.95
|-3.7
|-0.78
|489.8
|200.15
|40030.75
|KEI Industries
|4164.35
|31.4
|0.76
|4264.85
|1948.85
|37579.69
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹5941.0, 45.94% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹8250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 274.99% higher than yesterday
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Hitachi Energy India until 10 AM has increased by 274.99% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹10,978.6, reflecting a gain of 1.24%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Hitachi Energy India touched a high of 11474.95 & a low of 10908.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11363.97
|Support 1
|10797.72
|Resistance 2
|11702.58
|Support 2
|10570.08
|Resistance 3
|11930.22
|Support 3
|10231.47
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hitachi Energy India's stock price rose by 3.51% to reach ₹11224.3, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Polycab India, and Exide Industries are declining, whereas KEI Industries, another peer, are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by -0.14% and up by 0.18% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|CG Power & Industrial Solutions
|638.35
|-4.2
|-0.65
|669.05
|339.2
|97498.39
|Polycab India
|6640.35
|-53.15
|-0.79
|6843.8
|3364.8
|99761.96
|Hitachi Energy India
|11224.3
|380.4
|3.51
|12367.9
|3741.0
|47570.47
|Exide Industries
|471.0
|-3.65
|-0.77
|489.8
|200.15
|40035.0
|KEI Industries
|4175.75
|42.8
|1.04
|4264.85
|1948.85
|37682.57
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Hitachi Energy India trading at ₹11419.25, up 5.31% from yesterday's ₹10843.9
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hitachi Energy India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹11261.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹11690.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹11690.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hitachi Energy India has increased by 5.94% and is currently trading at ₹11488.30. Over the past year, Hitachi Energy India shares have surged by 174.94% to ₹11488.30, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.68%
|3 Months
|75.33%
|6 Months
|134.25%
|YTD
|105.76%
|1 Year
|174.94%
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hitachi Energy India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11212.17
|Support 1
|10613.32
|Resistance 2
|11607.43
|Support 2
|10409.73
|Resistance 3
|11811.02
|Support 3
|10014.47
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹5941.0, 45.47% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹8250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India volume yesterday was 101 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 241 k
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 94 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India closed at ₹11385.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11450 & ₹10690.05 yesterday to end at ₹11385.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
