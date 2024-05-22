Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Hitachi Energy India share price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India Stock Plummets on the Market

28 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Livemint

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -2.42 %. The stock closed at 10843.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10581 per share. Investors should monitor Hitachi Energy India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India's stock opened at 10800.05 and closed at 11385.2 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 11450 and a low of 10690.05. The market capitalization stood at 46170.6 crore. The 52-week high was 12367.9 and the 52-week low was 3739.1. The BSE volume for the day was 6840 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:03:52 PM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India share price live: Today's Price range

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India stock's low price for the day was 10250.95 and the high price reached was 11722.65.

22 May 2024, 12:53:25 PM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 263.24% higher than yesterday

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Hitachi Energy India until 12 AM has increased by 263.24% compared to yesterday, with the price at 10,356, representing a decrease of -4.5%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:41:21 PM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Hitachi Energy India reached a peak of 10720.9 and a trough of 10450.05 in the previous trading session. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 10466.23, suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 10250.42 and 9957.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110663.92Support 110393.07
Resistance 210827.83Support 210286.13
Resistance 310934.77Support 310122.22
22 May 2024, 12:27:09 PM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Hitachi Energy India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hitachi Energy India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:24:28 PM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days10849.42
10 Days9923.06
20 Days9335.01
50 Days7796.26
100 Days6768.78
300 Days5605.13
22 May 2024, 12:11:32 PM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Hitachi Energy India trading at ₹10581, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹10843.9

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Hitachi Energy India share price is at 10581 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 10545.45 and 11261.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 10545.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 11261.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:53:20 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 263.07% higher than yesterday

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Hitachi Energy India by 11 AM is 263.07% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 10,678.25, showing a decrease of -1.53%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with heightened volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:40:34 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India reached a high of 11052.5 and a low of 10543.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 10797.72 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for potential support levels at 10570.08 and 10231.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 110975.18Support 110466.23
Resistance 211268.32Support 210250.42
Resistance 311484.13Support 39957.28
22 May 2024, 11:28:42 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India trading at ₹10635.4, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹10843.9

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India share price is at 10635.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 10545.45 and 11261.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 10545.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 11261.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:27:05 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 123.7% YOY

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/hitachi-energy-india-q4-results-live-profit-rise-by-123-7-yoy-11716357185926.html

22 May 2024, 11:17:47 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Today, Hitachi Energy India's stock price dropped by 2.54% to reach 10569, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Polycab India and Exide Industries are declining, whereas CG Power & Industrial Solutions and KEI Industries are showing upward trends. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.09% and 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CG Power & Industrial Solutions653.4510.91.7669.05339.299804.69
Polycab India6641.05-52.45-0.786843.83364.899772.48
Hitachi Energy India10569.0-274.9-2.5412367.93741.044793.2
Exide Industries470.95-3.7-0.78489.8200.1540030.75
KEI Industries4164.3531.40.764264.851948.8537579.69
22 May 2024, 11:02:18 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 5941.0, 45.94% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 8250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3332
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell3333
22 May 2024, 10:49:14 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 274.99% higher than yesterday

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Hitachi Energy India until 10 AM has increased by 274.99% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 10,978.6, reflecting a gain of 1.24%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:40:44 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Hitachi Energy India touched a high of 11474.95 & a low of 10908.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111363.97Support 110797.72
Resistance 211702.58Support 210570.08
Resistance 311930.22Support 310231.47
22 May 2024, 10:12:45 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:59:10 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hitachi Energy India's stock price rose by 3.51% to reach 11224.3, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Polycab India, and Exide Industries are declining, whereas KEI Industries, another peer, are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by -0.14% and up by 0.18% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CG Power & Industrial Solutions638.35-4.2-0.65669.05339.297498.39
Polycab India6640.35-53.15-0.796843.83364.899761.96
Hitachi Energy India11224.3380.43.5112367.93741.047570.47
Exide Industries471.0-3.65-0.77489.8200.1540035.0
KEI Industries4175.7542.81.044264.851948.8537682.57
22 May 2024, 09:36:00 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: Hitachi Energy India trading at ₹11419.25, up 5.31% from yesterday's ₹10843.9

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hitachi Energy India has surpassed the first resistance of 11261.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 11690.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 11690.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

22 May 2024, 09:19:16 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hitachi Energy India has increased by 5.94% and is currently trading at 11488.30. Over the past year, Hitachi Energy India shares have surged by 174.94% to 11488.30, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.68%
3 Months75.33%
6 Months134.25%
YTD105.76%
1 Year174.94%
22 May 2024, 08:46:41 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hitachi Energy India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111212.17Support 110613.32
Resistance 211607.43Support 210409.73
Resistance 311811.02Support 310014.47
22 May 2024, 08:33:23 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 5941.0, 45.47% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 8250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3332
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell3333
22 May 2024, 08:21:33 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India volume yesterday was 101 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 241 k

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 94 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

22 May 2024, 08:04:25 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India closed at ₹11385.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11450 & 10690.05 yesterday to end at 11385.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

