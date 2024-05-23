Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

5 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -3.17 %. The stock closed at 10843.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10500 per share. Investors should monitor Hitachi Energy India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India's stock opened at 11469.25 and closed at 10843.9 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 11722.65 and the low was 10182.05. The market capitalization stands at 44500.76 crore. The 52-week high is 12367.9, and the 52-week low is 3741. The BSE volume for the day was 23810 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:16:40 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hitachi Energy India has increased by 2.30% and is currently trading at 10578.05. Over the past year, the price of Hitachi Energy India shares has surged by 158.17% to 10578.05, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.83%
3 Months72.65%
6 Months119.95%
YTD96.31%
1 Year158.17%
23 May 2024, 08:49:24 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hitachi Energy India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111233.37Support 19783.37
Resistance 212191.68Support 29291.68
Resistance 312683.37Support 38333.37
23 May 2024, 08:34:31 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 5941.0, 43.42% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 8250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3332
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell3333
23 May 2024, 08:23:29 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India volume yesterday was 101 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 241 k

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 94 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

23 May 2024, 08:07:50 AM IST

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India closed at ₹10843.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11722.65 & 10182.05 yesterday to end at 10843.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

