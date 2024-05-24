Hello User
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 7.59 %. The stock closed at 10340.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11125 per share. Investors should monitor Hitachi Energy India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Hitachi Energy India's stock opened at 10507.3 and closed at 10340.2. The high for the day was 11198.95, and the low was 10368.45. The market capitalization was 47149.61 crore, with a 52-week high of 12367.9 and a 52-week low of 3741. The BSE volume for the day was 12710 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 5941.0, 46.6% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 8250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3332
    Hold1000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2333
24 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India volume yesterday was 206 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 256 k

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 193 k & BSE volume was 12 k.

24 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India closed at ₹10340.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11198.95 & 10368.45 yesterday to end at 10340.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

