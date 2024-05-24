Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Hitachi Energy India's stock opened at ₹10507.3 and closed at ₹10340.2. The high for the day was ₹11198.95, and the low was ₹10368.45. The market capitalization was ₹47149.61 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹12367.9 and a 52-week low of ₹3741. The BSE volume for the day was 12710 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹5941.0, 46.6% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹8250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 193 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11198.95 & ₹10368.45 yesterday to end at ₹10340.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend