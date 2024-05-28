Hello User
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -2.22 %. The stock closed at 11042.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10797.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hitachi Energy India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Hitachi Energy India opened at 11349.55, with the highest price at 11349.55 and the lowest at 10756.05. The closing price was 11042.15. The market capitalization stood at 45759.92 crore, with a 52-week high of 12367.9 and a 52-week low of 3741. The BSE volume was 2814 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hitachi Energy India has decreased by -0.16% and is currently trading at 10780.05. Over the past year, the shares of Hitachi Energy India have gained 184.96%, reaching 10780.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.16%
3 Months77.15%
6 Months123.36%
YTD104.98%
1 Year184.96%
28 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hitachi Energy India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 111118.53Support 110592.68
Resistance 211462.62Support 210410.92
Resistance 311644.38Support 310066.83
28 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 5941.0, 44.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 8250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3332
    Hold1000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2333
28 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India volume yesterday was 72 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 246 k

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 70 k & BSE volume was 2 k.

28 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India closed at ₹11042.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11349.55 & 10756.05 yesterday to end at 11042.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

