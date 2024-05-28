Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Hitachi Energy India opened at ₹11349.55, with the highest price at ₹11349.55 and the lowest at ₹10756.05. The closing price was ₹11042.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹45759.92 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹12367.9 and a 52-week low of ₹3741. The BSE volume was 2814 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hitachi Energy India has decreased by -0.16% and is currently trading at ₹10780.05. Over the past year, the shares of Hitachi Energy India have gained 184.96%, reaching ₹10780.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.16%
|3 Months
|77.15%
|6 Months
|123.36%
|YTD
|104.98%
|1 Year
|184.96%
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hitachi Energy India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|11118.53
|Support 1
|10592.68
|Resistance 2
|11462.62
|Support 2
|10410.92
|Resistance 3
|11644.38
|Support 3
|10066.83
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹5941.0, 44.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹8250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 70 k & BSE volume was 2 k.
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11349.55 & ₹10756.05 yesterday to end at ₹11042.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend