Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -4 %. The stock closed at 10797.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 10365.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hitachi Energy India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India's stock opened at 10800.05 and closed at 10797.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 10854.75 and the low was 10172. The market capitalization stands at 43929.67 crore. The 52-week high and low are 12367.9 and 3775.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5519 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 5941.0, 42.68% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 4200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 8250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy3332
    Hold1000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2333
29 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India volume yesterday was 72 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 246 k

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 70 k & BSE volume was 2 k.

29 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: Hitachi Energy India closed at ₹10797.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 10854.75 & 10172 yesterday to end at 10797.1. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.