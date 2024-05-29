Hitachi Energy India Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live Updates : Hitachi Energy India's stock opened at ₹10800.05 and closed at ₹10797.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹10854.75 and the low was ₹10172. The market capitalization stands at ₹43929.67 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹12367.9 and ₹3775.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5519 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹5941.0, 42.68% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹8250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 70.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 70 k & BSE volume was 2 k.
Hitachi Energy India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹10854.75 & ₹10172 yesterday to end at ₹10797.1. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend