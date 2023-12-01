HLE Glascoat Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day, HLE Glascoat opened at ₹536.05 and closed at ₹541.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹542.75, while the lowest price was ₹529. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is ₹3,664.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹707.4, and the 52-week low is ₹466. The BSE volume for the day was 1,196 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.