HLE Glascoat Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went down today, 01 Dec 2023, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 541.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 536.75 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat

On the last day, HLE Glascoat opened at 536.05 and closed at 541.8. The highest price reached during the day was 542.75, while the lowest price was 529. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is 3,664.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 707.4, and the 52-week low is 466. The BSE volume for the day was 1,196 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹541.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HLE Glascoat on the BSE, there were 1196 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 541.8.

