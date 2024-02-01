Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

HLE Glascoat Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 539.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 540.4 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat opened at 538.15 and closed at 539.3. The stock reached a high of 542.95 and a low of 532.9. The company has a market capitalization of 3689.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 698.55 and the 52-week low is 466. The BSE volume for the day was 15,848 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:14 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹539.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HLE Glascoat on the BSE, a total of 15,848 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 539.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!