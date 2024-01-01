Hello User
HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 539.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 539.65 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day, HLE Glascoat opened at 542.15 and closed at 541.4. The stock had a high of 544 and a low of 538.1. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is 3692.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 698.55 and 466, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1700 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price update :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹539.65, up 0% from yesterday's ₹539.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of HLE Glascoat is 539.65. There has been no percent change and no net change in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST HLE Glascoat Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.49%
3 Months-12.3%
6 Months-16.76%
YTD-18.74%
1 Year-16.68%
01 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹540.95, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹541.4

The current data for HLE Glascoat stock shows that the price is 540.95 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹541.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for HLE Glascoat on the BSE was 1700 shares. The closing price for the stock was 541.4.

