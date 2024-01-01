HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat sees bullish trading today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day, HLE Glascoat opened at ₹542.15 and closed at ₹541.4. The stock had a high of ₹544 and a low of ₹538.1. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is ₹3692.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹698.55 and ₹466, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1700 shares.
Based on the current data, the stock price of HLE Glascoat is ₹539.65. There has been no percent change and no net change in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.49%
|3 Months
|-12.3%
|6 Months
|-16.76%
|YTD
|-18.74%
|1 Year
|-16.68%
The current data for HLE Glascoat stock shows that the price is ₹540.95 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, the trading volume for HLE Glascoat on the BSE was 1700 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹541.4.
