HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 539.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 536.7 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock price of HLE Glascoat opened at 540 and closed at 539.65. The highest price reached during the day was 542, while the lowest price was 534.45. The market capitalization of the company is 3663.81 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 698.55 and a low of 466. The BSE volume for the day was 3175 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹536.7, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹539.65

The current data of HLE Glascoat stock shows that the price is 536.7 with a percent change of -0.55. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 0.55%. The net change is -2.95, indicating that the stock has decreased by 2.95.

02 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹539.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat had a volume of 3175 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 539.65.

