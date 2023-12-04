HLE Glascoat Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

On the last day of trading, the open price for HLE Glascoat was ₹540, while the close price was ₹535.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹548.1, and the lowest price was ₹533.9. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is currently at ₹3,693.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹707.4, and the 52-week low is ₹466. The BSE volume for the day was 2,426 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.