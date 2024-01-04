HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Sees Positive Trading Day

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat opened at ₹535.05 and closed at ₹534.5. The stock reached a high of ₹565 and a low of ₹534.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,773.37 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹698.55 and the 52-week low is ₹466. The BSE volume for the day was 77,346 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of HLE Glascoat is ₹567. It has experienced a percent change of 2.58, indicating a positive movement. The net change is 14.25, suggesting an increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.32%
|3 Months
|-7.05%
|6 Months
|-18.01%
|YTD
|3.3%
|1 Year
|-15.58%
The current data for HLE Glascoat stock shows that the stock price is ₹567.95. There has been a 2.75% increase in the stock's price, with a net change of 15.2.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for HLE Glascoat was 77,346 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹534.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!