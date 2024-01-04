Hello User
HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Sees Positive Trading Day

2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
HLE Glascoat stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 2.58 %. The stock closed at 552.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 567 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat opened at 535.05 and closed at 534.5. The stock reached a high of 565 and a low of 534.15. The market capitalization of the company is 3,773.37 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 698.55 and the 52-week low is 466. The BSE volume for the day was 77,346 shares.

04 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST HLE Glascoat Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price update :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹567, up 2.58% from yesterday's ₹552.75

The current data shows that the stock price of HLE Glascoat is 567. It has experienced a percent change of 2.58, indicating a positive movement. The net change is 14.25, suggesting an increase in value.

04 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.32%
3 Months-7.05%
6 Months-18.01%
YTD3.3%
1 Year-15.58%
04 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹567.95, up 2.75% from yesterday's ₹552.75

The current data for HLE Glascoat stock shows that the stock price is 567.95. There has been a 2.75% increase in the stock's price, with a net change of 15.2.

04 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹534.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for HLE Glascoat was 77,346 shares. The closing price for the stock was 534.5.

