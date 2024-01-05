Hello User
HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat Soaring in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 2.04 %. The stock closed at 552.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 564.05 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat opened at 567.95 and closed at 552.75. The stock reached a high of 571.45 and a low of 561.3. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is 3850.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 698.55 and the 52-week low is 466. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,109 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹564.05, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹552.75

The current price of HLE Glascoat stock is 564.05, with a percent change of 2.04 and a net change of 11.3. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in its price, increasing by 2.04% and gaining 11.3 points.

05 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹552.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HLE Glascoat on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 14,109. The closing price for the stock was 552.75.

