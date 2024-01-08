HLE Glascoat Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat opened at ₹567.95 and closed at ₹564.8. The stock reached a high of ₹573.15 and a low of ₹559.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3,864.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹698.55 and ₹466 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 33,332 shares on the BSE.

