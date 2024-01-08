Hello User
HLE Glascoat Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 564.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 566.15 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HLE Glascoat opened at 567.95 and closed at 564.8. The stock reached a high of 573.15 and a low of 559.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3,864.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 698.55 and 466 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 33,332 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹564.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HLE Glascoat on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,332. The closing price for the day was 564.8.

