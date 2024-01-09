HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat suffers stock decline

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : HLE Glascoat's stock opened at ₹575.95 and closed at ₹566.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹575.95 and a low of ₹554.1 during the day. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is ₹3819.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹698.55 and the 52-week low is ₹466. The BSE volume for the stock was 4794 shares.
HLE Glascoat stock is currently priced at ₹555.4 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -2.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.87%
|3 Months
|-3.19%
|6 Months
|-16.79%
|YTD
|3.33%
|1 Year
|-13.07%
Currently, the stock price of HLE Glascoat is ₹560.55. There has been a 0.52 percent increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.9.
On the last day of HLE Glascoat, the BSE volume was 4794 shares and the closing price was ₹566.15.
