HLE Glascoat share price Today Live Updates : HLE Glascoat suffers stock decline

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 557.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 555.4 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : HLE Glascoat's stock opened at 575.95 and closed at 566.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 575.95 and a low of 554.1 during the day. The market capitalization of HLE Glascoat is 3819.11 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 698.55 and the 52-week low is 466. The BSE volume for the stock was 4794 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST HLE Glascoat Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price update :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹555.4, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹557.65

HLE Glascoat stock is currently priced at 555.4 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -2.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.87%
3 Months-3.19%
6 Months-16.79%
YTD3.33%
1 Year-13.07%
09 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Today :HLE Glascoat trading at ₹560.55, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹557.65

Currently, the stock price of HLE Glascoat is 560.55. There has been a 0.52 percent increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.9.

09 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹566.15 on last trading day

On the last day of HLE Glascoat, the BSE volume was 4794 shares and the closing price was 566.15.

