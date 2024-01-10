Hello User
HLE Glascoat Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

HLE Glascoat stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 557.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 553.8 per share. Investors should monitor HLE Glascoat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HLE Glascoat Stock Price Today

HLE Glascoat Share Price Today : On the last day, HLE Glascoat opened at 560.55 and closed at 557.65. The highest price reached during the day was 565, while the lowest price was 551.1. The market capitalization of the company is 3780.54 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 698.55 and the 52-week low is 466. The BSE volume for the day was 4398 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST HLE Glascoat share price Live :HLE Glascoat closed at ₹557.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for HLE Glascoat on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4398. The closing price for the day was 557.65.

